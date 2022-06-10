 WVSports - WVSports.com West Virginia Football Scholarship Distribution Chart
WVSports.com West Virginia Football Scholarship Distribution Chart

A look at the West Virginia Mountaineers football scholarship chart.
Keenan Cummings • WVSports
Managing Editor
@rivalskeenan

WVSports.com provides an updated look at where the West Virginia Mountaineers football program is at when it comes to scholarships at each spot on the team.

Updated 6/9/2022


WVSports.com 2021 WVU Scholarship Distribution Chart
Position True Freshmen Redshirt Freshmen Sophomore Junior Senior 

QB (4)

Nicco Marchiol

Will Crowder

Garrett Greene^


JT Daniels^

RB (4)


Jaylen Anderson

Justin Johnson

Tony Mathis^

Lyn-J Dixon^

WR (9)

Jarel Williams


Kaden Prather


Jeremiah Aaron


Reese Smith^


Preston Fox^

Cortez Braham


Graeson Malashevich^

Bryce Wheaton^


Sam James^

TE (6)

De'Carlo Donaldson


Corbin Page

Treylan Davis


Victor Wikstrom


Mike O'Laughlin

Brian Polendey

OL (14)

Maurice Hamilton


Charlie Katarincic


Sully Weidman


Landen Livingston

Tomas Rimac

Wyatt Milum


Jordan White^


Chris Mayo^

Brandon Yates^


Zach Frazier^


Doug Nester


Donavan Beaver^


Ja'Quay Hubbard^

James Gmiter^

DE (9)

Asani Redwood


Aric Burton

Zeiqui Lawton


Brayden Dudley


Hammond Russell

Sean Martin^


Taurus Simmons^


Dante Stills


Taijh Alston

DT (4)



Edward Vesterinen

Mike Lockhart ^


Jordan Jefferson^


Jalen Thornton^


LB/BANDIT (9)

Travious Lathan


Raleigh Collins


Tirek Austin-Cave


Lanell Carr^


Jairo Faverus^

Lance Dixon^


Lee Kpogba


Jared Bartlett^

Exree Loe

S/SPEAR (10)

Christion Stokes

Davis Mallinger


Caleb Coleman

Saint McLeod


Aubrey Burks


Hershey McLaurin


Jaylon Shelton

Marcis Floyd

Jasir Cox


Malachi Ruffin^

CB (7)

Jacolby Spells


Mumu Bin-Wahad


Tyrin Woodby


Andrew Wilson-Lamp



Charles Woods


Rashad Ajayi


Wes McCormick

K/LS (5)

Oliver Straw


Austin Brinkman^

Kolton McGhee^

Casey Legg^


Parker Grothaus

Class Total:

17

11

20

17

16

Grant Total:

81/85
^=Has an extra year of eligibility remaining, *=Sitting out due to NCAA transfer rules.

