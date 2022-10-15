News More News
A look at the West Virginia Mountaineers football scholarship chart.
A look at the West Virginia Mountaineers football scholarship chart.
WVSports.com provides an updated look at where the West Virginia Mountaineers football program is at when it comes to scholarships at each spot on the team.

Updated 9/9/2022


WVSports.com 2022 WVU Scholarship Distribution Chart
Position True Freshmen Redshirt Freshmen Sophomore Junior Senior 

QB (4)

Nicco Marchiol

Will Crowder

Garrett Greene^

JT Daniels


RB (3)


Jaylen Anderson

Tony Mathis


Justin Johnson



S-Back (0)






WR (9)

Jarel Williams

Preston Fox

Kaden Prather


Jeremiah Aaron


Reese Smith^


Graeson Malashevich

Bryce Wheaton


Sam James


Cortez Braham


TE (7)

De'Carlo Donaldson


Corbin Page


Will Dixon

Treylan Davis


Victor Wikstrom


Mike O'Laughlin^

Brian Polendey

OL (14)

Maurice Hamilton


Charlie Katarincic


Sully Weidman


Landen Livingston

Tomas Rimac


Jordan White


Chris Mayo

Zach Frazier


Wyatt Milum


Brandon Yates


Ja'Quay Hubbard


Donavan Beaver

James Gmiter


Doug Nester


DE (9)

Asani Redwood

Aric Burton

Zeiqui Lawton


Brayden Dudley


Hammond Russell

Sean Martin^


Taurus Simmons^


Dante Stills


Taijh Alston

DT (4)



Mike Lockhart


Jalen Thornton


Edward Vesterinen

Jordan Jefferson^


LB/BANDIT (9)

Travious Lathan


Raleigh Collins

Jairo Faverus

Lance Dixon


Jared Bartlett


Tirek Austin-Cave


Lanell Carr^

Lee Kpogba

Exree Loe

S/SPEAR (9)

Christion Stokes

Caleb Coleman


Davis Mallinger

Aubrey Burks


Hershey McLaurin


Jaylon Shelton

Marcis Floyd


Malachi Ruffin

Jasir Cox

CB (7)

Jacolby Spells


Mumu Bin-Wahad


Tyrin Woodby

Andrew Wilson-Lamp



Charles Woods


Rashad Ajayi


Wes McCormick

K/LS (5)

Oliver Straw


Austin Brinkman^


Kolton McGhee

Casey Legg

Parker Grothaus

Class Total:

18

15

26

11

10

Grant Total:

80/85
^=Has an extra year of eligibility remaining.

