In recruiting, we hear year after year, "our coaches have got to develop relationships with high schools... ". However, every year at every school, coaches change. So, how long does it take to have those relationships pay off and how long, on average, does the relationship typically last? Are most schools continually starting a few of these relationships over every year?

It’s a good point and one that must be considered. Coaching is a business filled with turnover and it happens at all levels. When it comes to developing connections in high schools sometimes that can be just with one assistant to a certain school or can be program wide. Proximity certainly helps when it comes to building those bonds and having successful relationships with the schools is another factor. If a high school coach or assistant can trust that they are going to be sending their players to a college and be taken care of, it is always going to help matters overall.