WVSports.com takes your questions and provides the answers in our mailbag feature. What's on your mind with the West Virginia teams or recruiting?

We tackle it and provide you with the answers.





Free throws. Can’t we have our guys run sprints and then have a couple assistants beat them with swim noodles and scream in their face while they shoot free throws to simulate real life?

What’s amazing about this is that West Virginia has each player make at least 100 free throws at each practice according to Bob Huggins. Take the games against Oklahoma State and Texas Tech for example, the Mountaineers made 34-55 (61-percent) from the line during those contests but it’s important to remember that 14 of those 21 misses came from Derek Culver. So if you look at the total with Culver removed from the equation it would be 28-35 or 80-percent which is much more easy to swallow.