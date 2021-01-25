WVSports.com takes your questions and provides the answers in our mailbag feature. What's on your mind with the West Virginia teams or recruiting?

We tackle it and provide you with the answers.





How does a coaching staff or even a recruiting network like Rivals evaluate players in the COVID era for the class of '22 without camps and limited game film in some parts of the country?

It’s a challenge, I’ll say that. There are limited film on prospects, but the good news is that some of these players have already been on radars well before things shut down. What really hurts is that it’s hard to project the development from prospects especially if they didn’t play this past year. With no film available, no season to go off of and no visits for coaches to really eyeball these players some of it is based off word of mouth combined with what they already knew about prospects. It makes things more difficult for sure, especially when it comes to sorting out a potential board.