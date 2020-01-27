WVSports.com takes your questions and provides the answers in our mailbag feature. What's on your mind with the West Virginia teams or recruiting?

We tackle it and provide you with the answers.





You said earlier that Sparrow was likely a 3*. 5.5? 5.7? I'm interested to see how they rank him. They don't have any combine numbers or anything comparable. The only thing they have is film and regardless of how long he's been playing RB, that film looks really promising.

Sparrow came in right in the middle at a 5.6, which I think is appropriate. He has only been playing football for two seasons and originally his coach put him at linebacker before moving him and seeing him take off on the recruiting trail. If you watch his highlight tape, it’s obvious that he possesses an impressive skill set with a natural feel at the position to go with game-breaking speed. He doesn’t play an easy schedule either so his monster senior season with over 2,000 rushing yards and 20+ touchdowns certainly holds some weight.