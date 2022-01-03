WVSports.com takes your questions and provides the answers in our mailbag feature.

What's on your mind with the West Virginia teams or recruiting?

We tackle it and provide you with the answers.





In your opinion, which quarterback currently at WV, including Marchiol has the most upside based on film, observation?

I think it has to be Marchiol. Not only does he possess excellent size and a strong arm, but he has the intangibles that you are looking for your quarterback to possess. He is the first to welcome the defense when they get off the field or the first to celebrate with his teammates when they score.