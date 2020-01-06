WVSports.com takes your questions and provides the answers in our mailbag feature. What's on your mind with the West Virginia teams or recruiting?

For 2020 football recruiting, what can you tell us about any additional offensive line additions?

Well for now West Virginia has four open scholarships to fill for the 2020 class, but that number dips to three if you take Iowa Western offensive lineman Jacob Gamble and apply him to the signing list in February. That is expected to be the plan of action as long as he takes care of his business in the classroom which would bring the total offensive lineman to five signed in the class.