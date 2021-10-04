WVSports.com takes your questions and provides the answers in our mailbag feature.

What are the RB yards per carry with Greene and with Doege. Not interested in QB but who helps running backs more?

There is no easy way to do this outside going back and watching every snap that Greene has played but I will look at it in a micro fashion. In the Oklahoma game for example Greene came into the game in the red zone and Brown had rushes of 7 and 6 yards. He also ripped off a 20-yard run in the game with Greene in there down the sideline. That alone is 33 yards of his 56 total. I think the answer to this is obvious, especially on read plays as Greene brings the added threat of the run outside Doege.