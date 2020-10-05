WVSports.com takes your questions and provides the answers in our mailbag feature. What's on your mind with the West Virginia teams or recruiting?

We tackle it and provide you with the answers.





Do you think using your snow blower in January will have the same effect as using a mower in July?

It always has. The lawnmower joke has become legendary but it is based entirely in truth. One summer basically every time I elected to go out and mow the lawn for about a month West Virginia secured a commitment. It basically started from there and only continued to grow. Now, it’s become just another part of Blue Lot lore and something that I’m glad the users have a lot of fun with.

Still, we do need to come up with a winter variation although the thought of imaging me trying to cut through all the snow we get here is a funny thought as well.