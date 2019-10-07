WVSports.com takes your questions and provides the answers in our mailbag feature. What's on your mind with the West Virginia teams or recruiting?

A look at the cornerback position, how bad off are we for next year?

On the surface I don’t think it’s as bad as it seems. Yes, West Virginia will be losing two players that have played almost every snap this season in Keith Washington and Hakeem Bailey but there is some young talent there. Freshmen Nicktroy Fortune and Tae Mayo will have another year of seasoning, while junior cornerback Dreshun Miller will be back on the field after he is expected to redshirt this year.