With the new +7 rule for transfers out, do we try and use almost all 25 scholarships on high school and JUCO kids while using the 7 for transfers after signing day? Or do we still withhold some scholarship to take earlier transfers?

I think it’s going to be a combination of both. I fully expect West Virginia to sign around 23 to 24 players at the early signing period and address some of the major needs across the roster. That is going to be a mix of high school, junior college and transfers that they are able to land during that time period.