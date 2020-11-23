WVSports.com takes your questions and provides the answers in our mailbag feature. What's on your mind with the West Virginia teams or recruiting?

With six or so scholarships remaining, any thoughts on if we keep a few open for future position-specific positions transfers?

When I had my one-on-one sit down with Neal Brown over the summer, he basically made it clear to me that this will be an annual strategy if they can afford to do it. Basically, if they don’t have a pressing need that has to be filled, they plan on banking a couple to creatively add players to the roster either through transfers or the use of blue shirts. They’ve even used blue shirts on transfers in the past such as in the case of now starting quarterback Jarret Doege. So yes, I do think you’ll see them try to target an area of need with a transfer and perhaps even two depending on the needs at certain spots.