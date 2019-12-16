WVSports.com takes your questions and provides the answers in our mailbag feature. What's on your mind with the West Virginia teams or recruiting?

We tackle it and provide you with the answers.





What do you predict the QB situation to be fall 2020?

I understand that West Virginia head coach Neal Brown has already declared that he is going to go back and reevaluate each game in order to make a firm plan on the quarterback spot heading into next year. That is going to involve taking all the emotion out of it and judging the performances of both Austin Kendall (9 starts) and Jarret Doege (3 starts) on how they led the offense, the success and everything in between. I get it and I understand why he would do it in the first place.