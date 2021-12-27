WVSports.com takes your questions and provides the answers in our mailbag feature.

What's on your mind with the West Virginia teams or recruiting?

We tackle it and provide you with the answers.





I’d like some insight on scholarship numbers for basketball next year and if we are pursuing a big man for next season?

As of right now, West Virginia is completely full with scholarships once the three graduate transfers close their year of eligibility and the incoming group of guard Josiah Davis, forward Josiah Harris and forward Patrick Suemneick arrive in Morgantown. There is the question over whether Sean McNeil or Kedrian Johnson would like to come back for another season and if they elect to do that they would count toward the scholarship limit unlike what occurred this past year with guard Taz Sherman and forward Gabe Osabuohien. So, that means if either of those two plan to come back there needs to be roster attrition somewhere in order to even make that happen.