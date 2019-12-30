WVSports.com takes your questions and provides the answers in our mailbag feature. What's on your mind with the West Virginia teams or recruiting?

Will Coach Brown go after another Australian punter?

West Virginia sit at a precipice with the relationship between the program and the group Pro Kick Australia after not one, but two different punters made their intentions to kick in Morgantown known but ultimately didn’t make it to campus. That was until Josh Growden, a graduate transfer from LSU, made the choice to head to Morgantown with some nudging from the Pro Kick people as a way to keep that pipeline open and alive. Growden was either going to kick his final year at West Virginia or head back to Australia, and he came to Morgantown where he more than handled his business.