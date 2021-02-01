WVSports.com takes your questions and provides the answers in our mailbag feature. What's on your mind with the West Virginia teams or recruiting?

In Neal’s years of coaching, has a freshman ever won the starting QB job?

As a head coach, he inherited Brandon Silvers as a sophomore at Troy after he played as a freshman and he was the starting quarterback for three years with the Trojans. In his final year at Troy, the job was split between redshirt sophomore Sawyer Smith and junior Kaleb Barker.

Then of course he started a mixture of Austin Kendall and Jarret Doege, both of which were upperclassmen, in his two seasons as the head coach of West Virginia.

If you go back further, as an offensive coordinator he had junior Levi Brown and sophomore Jamie Hampton in his first season in the position at Troy. That was followed by Levi Brown, then a senior, taking full control of the position for the Trojans during the 2009 season.