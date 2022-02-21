WVSports.com takes your questions and provides the answers in our mailbag feature.

What's on your mind with the West Virginia teams or recruiting?

We tackle it and provide you with the answers.





Have you ever seen a worse offensive team around the hoop?

I could try to list the reasons that this team could be struggling in that department but let’s just skip all of that and say no I haven’t. That’s going to be an issue at times when you have a team without a proven big that can score around the goal but this club is just downright bad at finishing at the rim. And it isn’t just a select few, it’s an issue that this team deals with on a game-to-game basis with basically every player on the roster taking their turn to miss layups.