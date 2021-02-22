WVSports.com takes your questions and provides the answers in our mailbag feature. What's on your mind with the West Virginia teams or recruiting?

What are CNB’s expectations regarding this next recruiting class versus the last? I’m not asking about positions, quality, or quantities but rather how does he expect the process to be different with official and unofficial visits, junior days and camps, virtual visits, contact periods, etc. and his what are his strategies to adapt to what he expects this year to bring?

I think right now everybody is holding out hope that things will indeed open back up June 1. For now, the recruiting dead period has eliminated all campus visits until at least May 31. That means more of the same when it comes to showcasing virtual visits and methods that coaches have become all-too familiar with since this period started March 13, 2020. The coaches have expanded what they have done with that platform and has refined it as much as possible to get the most out of those virtual tours.