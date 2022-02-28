WVSports.com takes your questions and provides the answers in our mailbag feature.

What's on your mind with the West Virginia teams or recruiting?

We tackle it and provide you with the answers.





What is your prediction for season ticket sales? I didn't believe they could dip any lower. We are already 14-15k off the highs from the Stew era but the fan frustration is more elevated now than at any point since I've been following the program.

It seems almost weird to say this, but had West Virginia returned a sixth-year senior quarterback I believe that the numbers would have been as low as any point that I can remember. The deck is already stacked against ticket sales more than ever due to competition with home set ups/ease of access, the pandemic waking people up to realize that attending sporting events isn’t a weekly necessity and the overall cost included. Throw in what has been for lack of a better term, boring last couple seasons in Morgantown and it’s a cock tail for low interest out of a fan base starving to make it back to the forefront of college football.