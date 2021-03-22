WVSports.com takes your questions and provides the answers in our mailbag feature. What's on your mind with the West Virginia teams or recruiting?

We tackle it and provide you with the answers.





How many basketball players do we add before next season? Not counting the two guards that have already signed.

Right now, it is safe that West Virginia will add at least one more by the time the dust settles. That “at least,” part of that sentence is important, but we’ll get to that part later. For now, the Mountaineers have one scholarship open after the departure of Oscar Tshiebwe to Kentucky which means that the program can add one scholarship player in his place.