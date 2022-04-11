WVSports.com takes your questions and provides the answers in our mailbag feature.

What's on your mind with the West Virginia teams or recruiting?

We tackle it and provide you with the answers.





Does it reflect poorly on the staff's recruitment and development of QBs if there is a need to bring in a transfer to compete for starter in year 4 when there are 6 QBs already on the roster?

Not, at all. When you say there are six quarterbacks on the roster it’s important to note that three of those are walk-ons. The three scholarship players only have a combined 32 attempted passes between them at the college level so it wouldn’t be crazy for the coaches to look at experienced options.

Remember senior quarterback Jarret Doege had one season of eligibility remaining and would have been in the room already but the Mountaineers elected to move in a different direction.