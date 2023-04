WVSports.com takes your questions and provides the answers in our mailbag feature.

What's on your mind with the West Virginia teams or recruiting?

We tackle it and provide you with the answers.





Do we add any 2023 high school basketball recruits to the team or is the entire focus on the transfer portal this off-season?

I’ve been consistent since before the early signing period in November that it will be highly unlikely that West Virginia goes the high school route when it comes to filling needs on the roster. The reason for this is simply that after losing some of the most productive pieces on the roster from last year it’s hard to replace them with younger players that simply aren’t ready for the major step from high school.