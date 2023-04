WVSports.com takes your questions and provides the answers in our mailbag feature.

I know Jerrae Hawkins is RED on the Hotboard, but how badly does not having a track program hurt here? Him moving to IMG may have hurt us more.

Hawkins, the former Wheeling product that is now spending his junior season at IMG Academy in Florida, is an elite track athlete. Like 10.37 in the 100-meters elite – and he was the state champion in West Virginia in the 100 and 200 meters prior to leaving for Florida.