WVSports.com takes your questions and provides the answers in our mailbag feature.

What's on your mind with the West Virginia teams or recruiting?

We tackle it and provide you with the answers.





What is your grade for our BB recruiting so far?

Unlike some people, I actually like what the coaching staff has been able to do for the most part when it comes to building this roster for next year this off-season but there’s still quite a bit of work to be done. West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins wants to find players that fit what he wants to do in regard to toughness, rebounding and playing defense and each of these guys certainly fit that bill. This group is going to bring some of the elements that Huggins has relied on over the years to be successful at this level.

It's always a good sign when you’re targeting transfers that other teams want and both South Carolina guard Erik Stevenson and Iowa point guard Joe Toussaint both had plenty of high major offers and interest. Stevenson canceled a scheduled visit to Auburn while he had many others in the mix, and Toussaint was a target of a long list of high majors but only visited Morgantown before deciding.