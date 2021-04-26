WVSports.com takes your questions and provides the answers in our mailbag feature. What's on your mind with the West Virginia teams or recruiting?

I know his story with injuries, missed games and all, but how many passes has Esdale dropped at WVU? How many contested catches has he made when he had to wait for the ball?

If there is one thing Esdale has been it’s been consistent when it comes to catching the football. Last season, he had zero drops and made all three of his contested catches, while in 2019 he didn’t drop any passes and caught one of his two contested catches. That is zero drops and catching four of his five passes in contested situations. Not it’s a limited sample size, with only 27 catches and 39 targets but the former junior college prospect has been reliable when it comes to reeling in the ball.