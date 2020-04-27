WVSports.com takes your questions and provides the answers in our mailbag feature. What's on your mind with the West Virginia teams or recruiting?

Do you think WVU could have a surprise upset commitment late in the process? Like last year?

I’m certainly not counting anything out with this coaching staff. They’ve already shown the ability to pull a few surprises out of the hat and even recent commitment Perry (Oh.) running back Jaylen Anderson could be listed in that category. It wasn’t that he wasn’t a target already on the radar after several visits, but the news that he was deciding was certainly sooner than expected. One thing I’ve said about this staff a lot since they planted roots in Morgantown is that they are tireless workers.

They attack recruiting in waves and really make it hard for prospects to say no to the program with how many coaches are personally involved with each target on the board. It’s a well-thought out and methodical approach where these coaches get to know the kids and don’t force them into anything. Instead, they get them on campus (at least when they’re permitted to) as often as possible and forge connections with them that put the Mountaineers near the top of many prospects’ boards.