Is Mesidor really stout enough to take snaps at NG? What does AM weigh now?

Mesidor comes in at 270-pounds right now but he certainly looks like he has filled out more over the course of a full winter to add strength to his frame. He played defensive tackle last year on 50+ snaps of his 263 total and it’s something that the coaches are going to try to get their best 11 on the field. It’s not just Mesidor either, as Dante Stills is being asked to do the same and I think you could count on several players bouncing around to different spots on the field.