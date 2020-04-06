WVSports.com: West Virginia Q&A Mailbag: 4-6
Who are you liking right now for the 2021 OB race for the Mountaineers?
I’ve got to stick to my guns here and I previously predicted that I believe Jarret Doege is going to win the quarterback job this coming year and since he will only be a redshirt junior I think he’d have the post the following year as well. I do think determining the starter for this year is going to be a little more difficult without the benefit of spring ball but between the two options Doege will win it. I think he plays well enough that he holds the job all season and that carries over into 2021.
