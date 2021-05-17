WVSports.com takes your questions and provides the answers in our mailbag feature. What's on your mind with the West Virginia teams or recruiting?

We tackle it and provide you with the answers.





Do you think there is an order in which quarterback they would like to have in this recruiting cycle? If so, what is the order?

There’s always an order and as the board has shifted over the past couple months the two at the top right now seem to be Chandler (Az.) quarterback Nicco Marchiol and Alabaster (Ala.) Thompson quarterback Conner Harrell. Both have been offered and the Mountaineers are set to host Marchiol on an official visit June 11 in order to see what the Mountaineers have to offer.