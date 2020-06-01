WVSports - WVSports.com: West Virginia Q&A Mailbag: 6-1

WVSports.com takes your questions and provides the answers in our mailbag feature. What's on your mind with the West Virginia teams or recruiting?

We tackle it and provide you with the answers.





Anything new on the basketball recruiting front?

As of today, no. West Virginia is still pocketing one open scholarship in the 2020 recruiting class after the departure of guard Brandon Knapper to Eastern Kentucky and as Bob Huggins has made clear they plan to be patient in how or if they decided to fill it.

The Mountaineers had made contact with potential transfer products but all have gone in different directions with Radford guard Carlik Jones (Louisville), Arizona State forward Romello White (Mississippi), Ohio State guard Luther Muhammad (Arizona State) and Wichita State guard Jamarius Burton (Texas Tech) all falling off the board.