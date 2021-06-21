WVSports.com takes your questions and provides the answers in our mailbag feature. What's on your mind with the West Virginia teams or recruiting?

What is your current gut feeling on this class? Do you feel like it could be one of our top classes in a long time if not ever? Or are you not drinking the Kool-Aid yet?

I’ve gone on the record that I truly believe this class has a real chance to be perched inside the top 25 once the dust settles in December. The Mountaineers are involved with a ton of high-level prospects, many of which have already visited and list the program either as their favorite or right at the top.

There is some real potential for this class to make a run into the top 25 of the nation and perhaps higher if they get some breaks along the way. The last time West Virginia assembled a top 25 class was in 2013 according to Rivals.com and it’s only happened a handful of times in total since 2002.