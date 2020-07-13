WVSports - WVSports.com: West Virginia Q&A Mailbag: 7-13

WVSports.com takes your questions and provides the answers in our mailbag feature. What's on your mind with the West Virginia teams or recruiting?

When may we get a football update from HCNB?

Brown addressed the media June 24 and that very well could be the final time we talk to him prior to the Big 12 Media Days which will occur July 20-21 in a virtual setting. The Mountaineers head coach will be able to work with his players starting today which could lead to a potential interview session before then but given the upcoming media days it seems unlikely. The virtual media day session will provide a lot of insight into how things are progressing as well as looking ahead to the potential season.