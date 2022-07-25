WVSports.com takes your questions and provides the answers in our mailbag feature.

Any summer word on the QB situation? We will rise and fall on that position this year.

Head coach Neal Brown has discussed the possibility of a quarterback battle this fall and while I believe that will happen in earnest, this will be JT Daniels football team. You simply don’t go out and search for an experienced option like Daniels after spring practice unless your intention is to play him. You already had an ongoing competition between the other three in the spring and that could have easily spilled over into the fall if the coaches really wanted it to. But it is clear that they believed that the Mountaineers needed more immediate experience there and all indications are Daniels is in-fact the real deal when it comes to arm talent and what he brings to the table.