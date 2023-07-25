WVSports.com takes your questions and provides the answers in our mailbag feature. What's on your mind with the West Virginia teams or recruiting?

What will the future hold for FB OOC scheduling? We're stacked through 2027; Tennessee (@ Charlotte), H/H with Bama and H/H with Pitt off and on thru '32. Will OOC get easier via WB?

Simple answer, yes. Some people don’t want to hear this but there is absolutely no reason West Virginia has found itself making things more difficult than it needs to be for themselves when it comes to scheduling. The Mountaineers haven’t played seven home games since 2016, coincidentally the last time the program won 10 games in a regular season. Funny, how that works, huh?