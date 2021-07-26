WVSports.com takes your questions and provides the answers in our mailbag feature. What's on your mind with the West Virginia teams or recruiting?

We tackle it and provide you with the answers.





Are there potential big name/star recruits out there that we could make a run at late?

Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances linebacker Jaishawn Barham would meet that criteria and he has already taken an unofficial visit to campus right before the dead period. I’m not optimistic there, just because he is being heavily pursued by most of the major programs in the nation but even getting him to campus is a major win in itself for the West Virginia football program.

I also never want to close the door on a player like Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage defensive end Marvin Jones, Jr. given the fact his brother Daryl Porter is on the roster and he has been to Morgantown before. But again, an uphill battle.