WVSports.com takes your questions and provides the answers in our mailbag feature. What's on your mind with the West Virginia teams or recruiting?

We tackle it and provide you with the answers.





There seems to be much consternation about Doege's ability to throw down field. From what you've seen is this merited or much ado about nothing?

It was clearly a struggle last year as Doege completed only 18-60 passes thrown over 20+ yards in the air while only connecting only 31/57 over 10+ yards in the air. The splits between those thrown over 10+ yards in total and under 10-yards was quite contrasting with Doege completing 41-percent in the first category but that shooting all the way up to 78-percent in the short game.