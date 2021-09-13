WVSports.com takes your questions and provides the answers in our mailbag feature. What's on your mind with the West Virginia teams or recruiting?

Why do we recruit tight ends if we don’t use them?

There is a misconception being using the tight end and throwing to the tight end. West Virginia has used the tight end as the position was on the field for 76-percent of the snaps last season. This year things were cut back some due to Mike O’Laughlin being hurt in the opener, but T.J. Banks still played half the snaps on the offensive side of the ball. The position was only targeted one time in the opening game which I’ll use as a point of reference considering the nature of the second opponent.