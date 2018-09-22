SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest in Mountaineer sports and recruiting.





--Defensive coordinator Tony Gibson said that he came into the game planning to use a lot of the four-man front look because he felt he was going to need it, but they simply didn't and they didn't use a single snap of it. He likes using the three-men up front and the rotations so not using the four man look kept them from burning a lot of snaps with the defensive linemen. They were able to do what they wanted to do with the three-man base.

--On the big pass play down the field, West Virginia had the perfect coverage call with rolled to that side but somebody blew an assignment with three deep guys and a cloud corner. He wasn't sure what happened without watching the film.

--West Virginia is going to give up five-yard outs at times but that's the call not the kids.

--Gibson said that this defense has great speed and if you average it out over the last five years this is the fastest defense that's he had. Up front West Virginia has players that can control gaps which allows David Long to get loose and do what he does best. Players were flying around and having fun but the one thing they didn't do is not play hard.

--Kansas State tried to run that pitch play that was snuffed out against West Virginia last year in a short yardage situation but received a delay of game. So they were ready for it and practiced for it. He was shocked that they did try to run it on the perimeter due to their speed.

