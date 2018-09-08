The WVSports.com Insider Notes is a popular feature with the site. The notes are a collection of news items from the West Virginia coaches and players.

Following the 52-17 win over Youngstown State here are a few of those notes and you can follow the premium link to view the rest.

--Offensive coordinator Jake Spavital believes that freshman Leddie Brown has a chance to be special and they wanted to showcase what he’s all about tonight. Brown is a better pass blocker than most freshmen and isn’t afraid to step up and take on some blitzers. It was a good game to get him going because he runs through contact and is hard to bring down which is what you want to see from a back. He has a bright future ahead.

--What changed in the second half for the offense was the fact that Grier had to go through his progressions and his check downs, especially those open curl routes. They had to take advantage of the intermediate throws and move the sticks on third down. Grier was big-play driven on that first time which limited them but they were able to settle down. Grier has two incompletions on the first drive and only three for the rest of the game.

--The story of the game was the running back and the safeties because they gave you a favorable look to run and then brought the safeties down from depth. The running backs did a good job of breaking some tackles and making things happen. The way they were able to catch them down the field with the pass is when they caught them coming down quickly and that happened once they were able to establish the run and rip off a few huge gains.

