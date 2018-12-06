WVSports.com: WVU football redshirt report
With the new redshirt rule in place college programs now have the option to insert players in four games without losing a year of eligibility.
Now with only the bowl game remaining for West Virginia, we examine those players that will qualify for a redshirt season despite seeing game action as well as those that missed the cut.
Understandably the bulk of these players will be freshmen or newcomers.
But before that here are the West Virginia true freshmen players that will qualify for a traditional redshirt entering the bowl game:
DL Tyrese Allen
TE T.J. Banks
WR Randy Fields
DL James Gmiter
DL Tavis Lee
QB Trey Lowe
OL Briason Mays
TE Mike O'Laughlin
OL Blaine Scott
WR Dillon Spalding
OL Junior Uzebu
Games Played: 0
Snaps: 0
The biggest name on the list is Qualls who was actually atop the depth chart in the spring at SAM prior to injuring his ACL. The injury kept him out for the duration of the season and while he did dress for the season finale against Oklahoma and could play in the bowl game, he now will have an entire year of eligibility remaining next fall. That is welcomed news to a team that struggled with injuries and consistency at the linebacker spot this past year. He will have one year left to play as a redshirt senior next season.
