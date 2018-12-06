With the new redshirt rule in place college programs now have the option to insert players in four games without losing a year of eligibility.

Now with only the bowl game remaining for West Virginia, we examine those players that will qualify for a redshirt season despite seeing game action as well as those that missed the cut.

Understandably the bulk of these players will be freshmen or newcomers.

But before that here are the West Virginia true freshmen players that will qualify for a traditional redshirt entering the bowl game:

DL Tyrese Allen

TE T.J. Banks

WR Randy Fields

DL James Gmiter

DL Tavis Lee

QB Trey Lowe

OL Briason Mays

TE Mike O'Laughlin

OL Blaine Scott

WR Dillon Spalding

OL Junior Uzebu