Well, that’s escalated quickly, huh?

The West Virginia recruiting class had been sitting with eight commitments for almost two weeks when a sudden explosive over two-days resulted in four new names added to the list.

First it was Charleston (W.Va.) Capital defensive back Kerry Martin, followed by St. Petersburg (Fla.) Gibbs cornerback La'Darius Henry then Uppermarlboro (Md.) Wise wide receiver Isaiah Hazel and finally Morgantown (W.Va.) University 2019 athlete Amir Richardson to raise the level to a 12-pack of pledges.

It also raised the recruiting rankings for the program from No. 65 to No. 47 nationally and there is still much more work to do in order to put the remaining pieces together. That also doesn’t include the possibility of prospects receiving ratings boosts are the next round of evaluations.

So what's next?