Well, things are taking shape.

The West Virginia recruiting class had been sitting with five commitments after March until the fall camp season but as things typically do they have a way of working out.

As a rule of thumb, the summer and early fall brings commitments for the West Virginia football program and that's been no different of late.

First, a sudden explosion over two-days resulted in four new names added to the list in late July and that was followed with the pledge of Suwanee (Ga.) Collins Hills linebacker Jared Bartlett a week later.

Then it was a pair of commitments in Philadelphia (Pa.) Imhotep Inst. Charter safety Tykee Smith, Cedartown (Ga.) running back Tony Mathis, Columbia (Md.) Wilde Lake athlete Osita Smith and Charlotte (N.C.) Mallard Creek offensive lineman Parker Moorer to continue the upward swing and bring the total number of commitments to 17 in the class.

It also raised the recruiting rankings for the program from No. 65 to No. 33 nationally but it's not time to close up shot yet, as there is still much more work to do in order to put the remaining pieces together to top off the needs of the group.

So what's next?