{{ timeAgo('2018-06-25 03:01:00 -0500') }} football

WVU 2019 in-state recruiting tracker

Wright is one of the top prospects not only in-state but nationally.
Keenan Cummings
West Virginia has already dished out five scholarship offers to in-state prospects in the 2019 class and has a commitment from one of those players. WVSports.com takes a look at the current situations with each prospect that currently holds an offer and where the Mountaineers fit in the picture.

For more information on in-state recruiting efforts for the 2019 cycle take a look at our constantly updated 2019 recruiting thread at this link.

CURRENTLY COMMITTED:

