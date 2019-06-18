WVU adds commitment from European cornerback Faverus
West Virginia has landed a commitment from one of its camp standouts this summer in European cornerback Jairo Faverus.
Faverus, 6-foot-0, 190-pounds, committed to West Virginia after earning a scholarship offer from the Mountaineers following an impressive performance at the one-day camp June 14.
There Faverus impressed with his ability in coverage and was one of the top prospects that worked out at the event as well as the entire summer at the defensive back spot.
Originally from England, Faverus also earned offers from Georgia Tech, Penn State, Minnesota, Rutgers, Cincinnati and Temple, among others.
Faverus represents the eighth commitment for West Virginia in the 2020 class and the second that could line up as a cornerback following Gaithersburg (Md.) Watkins Mill athlete David Okoli.
WVSports.com will have more in the near future.
I feel blessed and exited to announce that I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at West Virginia University!! @NealBrown_WVU @Coach_Addae @Coach_August @PPIRecruits @BCollier56 #TakeMeHome20 #GoMountaineers #Committed pic.twitter.com/BrSWV1ydCP— Jaïro Faverus (@Jairofaverus) June 18, 2019
