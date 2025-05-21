WVU adjusting travel, hoping to get past bad memories of Globe Life Field

Monday's news of the Big 12 Tournament moving from Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, to Surprise Stadium in Arizona, there was probably not a team happier about that decision than West Virginia.

However, while that starts in 2026, the Mountaineers still have to play at least one game at Globe Life Field this season, a place they are 0-6 at in the last three years combined.

Head coach Steve Sabins has been involved with each of those teams, and each year they've tried to be quirky with their preparation in recent years, something they are doing again this week.

"And so I remember the first year, it kind of hit us, we've got to do something different. So then we practiced somewhere different the day before, we took batting practice at a new location. There's some wonky tournament rules, where you only have so much, a lot of time, and it's very strict. You're on and off the field, and there'speople making sure you don't take one extra minute on the field for practice. Extremely strict guidelines. So we're like, we're going to go to University of Texas-Arlington and practice and go about our business and prepare that way. And we went 0 and 2," Sabins said.

In 2022, WVU going 0-2 likely kept them out of the NCAA Tournament. Last season, it was not as big a deal as they ended up still making a regional. This year though, there is a lot left on the table for the Mountaineers.

"Then the next year, we're like, all right, we need to travel a different day and get there early and we need to hit in the cages first. We had a whole new plan that's going to prepare us. And we went 0 and 2. So I actually feel more comfortable now because I feel like we've almost exhausted all the coach things that you could do. Eating, flying, meals, lift on Tuesday, no lift on Wednesday, prepare or not. I think at this point, it's like, we're just comfortable. We've been there a lot of times," Sabins said.

WVU has the luxury of being the No. 1 overall seed in this year's tournament, earning a first-round bye. That is allowing Sabins and his staff to be able to alter their travel schedule, hoping that's the missing piece to WVU's lack of success at Globe Life Field.

"This is our fourth year there. We get to rest. We made one adjustment this year because we thought we'd be a top-four seed. So instead of leaving Monday morning at 7:00 a.m. like we always do or get to the bus at 5:00 a.m. and fly out at 8:00, I think we have a 7:00 p.m. flight. We're like, we don't need to be there three days before we play. So we'll rest. We'll have a slower day on Monday, we'll catch a night flight over there, have dinner, and go to bed. So that's the big adjustment this year," Sabins said.

West Virginia's first game is set to be played on Thursday, facing the winner of Cincinnati and Texas Tech.