West Virginia (15-20) advanced to the Roman College Basketball Invitational quarterfinals with a 77-63 win over Grand Canyon (20-14) Wednesday night in Morgantown.

The Mountaineers endured a sluggish offensive start but battled back-and-forth with the Antelopes for most of the game until pulling away in the second half thanks to a big 22-2 run.



Jermaine Haley led the Mountaineers with 24 points and Oscar Frayer scored 13 for Grand Canyon.



Tim Finke started the game off with a three-pointer for the Antelopes, but Lamont West answered right back with a three-pointer of his own to tie the game at 3-all.

After some back-and-forth action, Grand Canyon used a 9-1 run to take a 14-7 lead over the Mountaineers at the 13:11 mark in the first half.

West Virginia struggled offensively to start out but answered back with back-to-back jumpers from Derek Culver and Brandon Knapper. These baskets cut West Virginia’s deficit down to three points, but a Matt Jackson three-pointer put the Antelopes ahead, 17-11.

The Mountaineers then responded with a 9-0 run to regain the lead at 20-17 with 8:24 left until halftime. West Virginia managed to maintain its three-point lead after a three-pointer from Frayer and three-point play from Logan Routt.

The two teams then battled back-and-forth for the remainder of the first half, but it was West Virginia that would take a 36-32 halftime lead after Haley scored the team’s final six points of the first half, including a fast-break dunk near the buzzer.

Grand Canyon narrowed West Virginia’s lead to two points twice during the early stages of the second half before West sunk a three-pointer to extend the Mountaineers’ lead to 41-36.

The Antelopes didn’t back down and would eventually regain the lead at 47-46 with the help of back-to-back jumpers from Damari Milstead and Frayer with 12:15 remaining.

Back-and-forth action and scoring continued between the two teams until West Virginia used a 22-2 run over the next few minutes to take a commanding 71-53 lead over the Antelopes.

From there, the Mountaineers were able to maintain their large lead and seal the first round win over the Antelopes.



With the win, West Virginia will face the winner of the Coastal Carolina-Howard first round matchup in Monday’s quarterfinals.



UPDATE: West Virginia will host Coastal Carolina during Monday's CBI quarterfinals at 7 p.m. ET.