WVU and Marshall to meet for a trip to the Sweet 16

West Virginia will play Marshall for the first time since 2015.
Keenan Cummings • WVSports.com
@rivalskeenan
Managing Editor

West Virginia hasn’t played Marshall since 2015.

If the Mountaineers want to advance to their third Sweet 16 in the past four years, they won’t have a choice.

It isn’t the Capital Classic, but 2,500 miles from home, West Virginia will square off against the only other division one basketball program in the state for the 45th time.

