Dana Holgorsen obviously couldn’t have known it at the time but he spent a lot of weeknights as an assistant at Texas Tech watching the team he currently coaches.

West Virginia was one of the darlings of the weeknight games. From 2002-2011, the Mountaineers played a total of 23 such games not including those based around Thanksgiving.

The program was in the spotlight in these games as one of, if not the, only shown on television and that platform helped to build its brand in the Big East.

“I remember after our Thursday night practices when I was at (Texas) Tech all those years, about 10 years ago, it seemed like West Virginia and Rutgers were playing every Thursday night, or West Virginia and South Florida were playing every Thursday night,” he said.

Holgorsen himself coached in one such game on the road at South Florida in his first season.

Defensive coordinator Tony Gibson was part of that West Virginia coaching staff from 2001-07 and recalls the magnitude that those games had on elevating the program.

“It lets our kids be the focus of college football that night. I think that put us on the map in 2002, 2003. I think we were America’s team at that point. It seemed like we played every other Thursday,” he said.

His favorite during that run?

“Virginia Tech (in 2002), Brian King’s interception,” he said.

But Holgorsen and Gibson are now on the same coaching staff with the Mountaineers and will play what is now a rare weeknight game since the program joined the Big 12 Conference.

Since 2012, West Virginia has only played a total of two such games and only one of those, Kansas State in 2014, was at home. But they will do so again when the program hosts Baylor Thursday night.

Again those totals do not include games based around Thanksgiving but it’s a stark contrast to what the Mountaineers had become known for during the decade before.

Changing conferences will do that for you but with the brand now firmly established that doesn’t make the games any less important when it comes to raising awareness for the program especially when it comes to the recruiting trail.

Sure there are some adjustments.

“It’s kind of weird having a Wednesday practice on a Monday,” senior wide receiver Gary Jennings said.

But coming off a bye week lightens the load on that front as there isn’t the concern over only having five days to prepare and the benefits of the night-game atmosphere are hard to compete with.

“I like it we play Thursday night that just tells it all right there. It’s actually kind of fun to think about it because the turnaround is pretty fast and you’ll play it before you know it,” senior safety Dravon Askew-Henry said. “And another Saturday off to get ready for the next one.”

That much is true. West Virginia will have some extra time to heal up and rest after battling Baylor while Texas must play a Saturday night contest against Oklahoma State on the road.

“I like Thursday night games, this will be fun. There have been a lot of them around here, clearly, we understand that. A lot of eyes will be on us to see how we respond to what happened up at Iowa State, so I’m looking forward to seeing us, as well,” Holgorsen said.

His coordinator agreed.

“I think if we fill the stadium up and it gets going and we give the fans something to cheer about, then I think it’ll be great. But the first thing is we have to fill it up. The second thing is we have to do our job and do our part. I love the prime-time games,” Gibson added.