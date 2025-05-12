WVU Baseball drops in rankings following series loss to Kansas State

West Virginia fell in this week's baseball rankings following a 1-3 week.
The Mountaineers fell from No. 12 in the country to No. 16 in D1Baseball's latest poll, while in Baseball America's poll, WVU fell from No. 9 to No. 19 in the country.
West Virginia blew three late-game leads this week, blowing a four-run lead to Pitt in the ninth on Tuesday, a five-run lead to Kansas State on Friday, and then gave up seven runs in the eighth inning on Sunday against the Wildcats.
WVU will play three games this week, a three-game series against Kansas at home. If the Mountaineers win one of those three, they will be the Big 12 regular season champions.
D1Baseball has only one Big 12 team ranked in WVU, while Baseball America also only has the Mountaineers from the Big 12 in the top 25.
